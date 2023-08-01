‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Passes Away At 25

CLOSE

Yesterday (July 31), fans of HBO’s hit series, Euphoria, were heartbroken to learn that one of the show’s brightest stars, Angus Cloud, had passed away at the young age of 25.

News of Cloud’s passing began spreading quick on social media on Monday afternoon (July 31) as his Euphoria character, Fez, quickly became a fan favorite and catapulted him to stardom over the past few years. Though his cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed, his family’s statement seemed to imply that Cloud was dealing with some mental health issues due to the passing of his father.

Vulture reports:

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement confirming the news. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

As a fan of Euphoria, this one hurts, b.

Since taking on the role of Fez when Euphoria premiered in 2019, Cloud quickly gained a following with his nonchalant, yet insightful drug-dealing character. Since then, he’s appeared in ads for Polo and has even starred in music videos for artists like Juice WRLD, Becky G and Noah Cyrus. The man was going places in life, but unfortunately, we’ll never know how far he would’ve gotten.

Rest In Power.

