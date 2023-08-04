CLOSE

One of the most popular gaming systems ever has just become a bit more affordable. Sony has announced a price reduction for the PlayStation 5.

As spotted on HypeBeast Sony has dropped the ticket on the PlayStation 5. While the savings are only about 50 dollars this marks the first price cut in the console’s history. Starting this week the PS5 is priced at $459.99 at GameStop; but Pro Members can get an extra discount of $23 dollars via their membership benefits. Additionally, the system is available at Monoprice for $449.99.

This news comes to the gaming community as a welcomed surprised as inventory on the PlayStation 5 was very limited due to global chip shortage in 2020 and just started becoming more available at the beginning of 2023. Since its release Sony estimates they have sold over 40 million units. The PS5 has been generally well received by critics for its performance and design. Additionally, the DualSense controllers are widely regarded as the best controller ever.

Back in May the Sony PlayStation 5 Project Q was announced as the consoles handheld counterpart. The Project Q features an 8 inch LCD HD screen and with DualSense controllers on each side. This device will allow users to stream their PlayStation 5 games while on the go. “Later this year, we will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console, using remote play over Wi-Fi,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said at the time of the announcement.

It is unclear if the PlayStation 5 will remain discounted or if other retailers will also sell the console at the new price. Currently several mass merchant chains including Target are still selling the system for $499.99.

Photo: Sony

Sony Announces Price Reduction For PlayStation 5 Console was originally published on hiphopwired.com