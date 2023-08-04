CLOSE

Joseline Hernandez was involved in a backstage fight with Big Lex that erupted into an all-out brawl, leading to her arrest back in June. Now, the reality television star is facing felony charges after the FLA Live fight after the Mayweather-Gotti exhibition boxing match.

Joseline Hernandez,36, was initially arrested shortly after throwing blows at Big Lex after the Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III exhibition fight at the arena in Sunrise, Fla., which too ended in a brawl. Big Lex, 26, caught the worse of the fight and her top came off as a result during the brawl. Big Lex was a former contestant on Hernandez’s show, Joseline’s Cabaret.

According to a report from local outlet WPLG, Hernandez was in Florida court on Thursday (August 3) for arraignment. She faces two felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. At one point in the video, Hernandez can be heard saying to one officer “I don’t want no white man touching me” and had some choice words for a Black Sunrise officer.

The backstage fight escalated when another person threw a drink at Hernandez, enraging her further, and footage shows she began fighting with Sunrise police officers and even knocked the bodycam off one officer. It took several officers to restrain Hernandez and eventually handcuff her.

Along with the two new felony counts, Hernandez faces battery, trespassing, and resisting an officer with violence charges. Hernadez agreed to enter a pre-trial release program but cannot leave Miami-Dade, Broward, or Palm Beach counties without permission from the court. She was also ordered to not own any weapons or maintain contact with Big Lex.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Joseline Hernandez Facing Felony Charges After FLA Live Big Lex Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com