CLOSE

Looks like Cam’ron and Ma$e aren’t going to be the only rappers turned sports analysts, as Skip Bayless has finally found a new weekly partner-in-crime for Fox’s Undisputed in one Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. aka Lil Wayne.

A month and change after Shannon Sharpe left the show to pursue his own ventures, Skip Bayless announced on Thursday (Aug. 3), that the artist behind the show’s theme song, Lil Wayne, will be joining his discussion table every Friday for the foreseeable future. As Lil Wayne is a well-known sports fanatic, the two shouldn’t have an issue debating all sports topics. Though we probably won’t be seeing Lil Wayne in a suit and tie sitting across the table from Skip, it’ll still be interesting to see if either man can get a rise out of each other with their hot takes on sports related topics.

“My brother, Wayne is as at least into our relaunch as I am. He is heart and soul into the relaunch, and by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segment with me live,” Skip began during The Skip Bayless Show, according to XXL.

“He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule, but he is going to join me every Friday for a segment, I don’t know…12-15 minutes. If he’s hot, if he’s rolling, maybe we’ll keep him a couple segments. If he has the time. That you can look forward to. He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn’t yell or scream but he does get emotional… Wayne is my match.”

We shall see if that proves to be true.

While we don’t know who’ll be joining Skip on a daily basis to keep the show hot until Wayne chimes in on Fridays, but fans will be eagerly waiting Wayne’s weekly appearances once things do start to get rolling. You can bet on that.

What do y’all think of Lil Wayne joining Skip Bayless on Undisputed? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lil Wayne To Join Skip Bayless For Weekly Segments On Fox’s ‘Undisputed’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com