Veronica Correia, Drake Fan With 36G Bra, Talks Viral Moment & More

Veronica Correia was just like any other Drake fan during the weekend that the Canadian star was in New York for a pair of shows at the Barclays for his “It’s All A Blur” tour. However, the Rhode Island native upped the ante by tossing her 36G bra onstage and ended up having not only a viral moment but a private one with Drizzy himself.

Veronica Correia, who owns a coffee shop in Cumberland, R.I., was a guest on the Club Ambition and the interview went swiftly into the moment when she decided to toss her bra onstage and the rest is pretty much history.

As most have noted, Drake did ask to meet the mystery woman and eventually invited Correia backstage. She also says that the two have exchanged DM messages but it was just general back and forth and nothing that would be deemed as crossing the line.

Correia then explained that Playboy reached out to her after she revealed herself on social media to do a photoshoot and that too has made it to the masses.

As a businesswoman, Correia is looking to leverage the moment back toward her business. In a TMZ interview, Correia shared with the outlet that she’ll call the new creation the Drizzy Drizzle or the 36G.

Check out the clips of Veronica Correia below.

