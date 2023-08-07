Police Think Dead Man Found In A Barrel May Be Related To Pop Smoke’s Murder

CLOSE

Just when it seemed like Pop Smoke’s murder was an open and shut case, police are now investigating whether a dead body found in a barrel is connected to the killing of the Brooklyn rapper.

TMZ is reporting the body of Javonnta Murphy had washed ashore on a Malibu beach July 31 and being that he was the brother of Jaquan Murphy, one of the five men arrested for the murder of Pop Smoke, police are looking into the possibility that this could be related to that particular crime.

TMZ reports:

Jaquan was first charged with attempted murder for Pop Smoke’s death, but later cleared. He is, however, currently awaiting trial for an unrelated murder in L.A. County.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s investigators are currently looking into the possibility Javonnta’s murder was a retaliation killing for Pop’s murder. Of course, it’s not their only theory, but definitely one they’re digging into.

TMZ broke the story … Pop was shot and killed in February 2020 during a robbery in the Hollywood Hills. Pop was not alone in the home, but he was the only one who was shot.

Following Pop Smoke’s death, his posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, went on to be the biggest rap album of 2020 going on to earn him a double-platinum plaque. Unfortunately, we’ll never know how big the rapper could’ve been as he was taken from us way too soon. Rest In Power, King.What do y’all think? Could the death of Javonnta Murphy be related to the murder of Pop Smoke? Let us know in the comments section below.

