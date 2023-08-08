Kim Kardashian Advocates For New Trial For C-Murder, Alleged Victim’s Family Responds

CLOSE

Kim Kardashian is once again using her voice to advocate for the re-trial of No Limit artist and brother of Master P, Corey “C-Murder” Miller.

Citing a new law in the state of Louisiana that went into effect in August 2021, allowing those convicted of crimes to raise post-conviction claims arguing their innocence based on factual evidence, the aspiring attorney took to Twitter issuing a statement declaring the necessity of a new trial due to witnesses reportedly recanting their statements following his conviction.

“Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness warrants,” Kim Kardashian wrote. “Those men have now sworn that their prior testimony was untrue. There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot.”

“Louisiana recently enacted a new law that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence. Mr. Miller has raised such a claim and, like all of his prior post-conviction filings, has been denied relief without even so much as an evidentiary hearing,” Kardashian continued. “Because the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller. Corey Miller deserves a day in court to test the veracity of the recanted statements and to prove that he did not shoot Steve Thomas.”

As noted by The Advocate, Miller was sentenced to life in prison after a Jefferson Parish jury found him guilty in 2003 of allegedly shooting a 16-year-old fan, Steve Thomas, at a nightclub in Harvey, Louisiana. Despite his initial conviction being overturned, a second jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in a 2009 retrial–reaching a 10-2 guilty verdict–a split that would not be legal today. As Kardashian has repeatedly pointed out since taking interest in the case, split jury verdicts were officially outlawed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020.

In 2018, Miller’s case was once again cast into the spotlight following the true-crime television series “Reasonable Doubt” focused on his case, interviewing two witnesses who both said they were tricked or persuaded into testifying against Miller after the shooting; resulting in the witnesses filing affidavits on behalf of Miller’s innocence. Undeterred by revelation, a judge ruled those aforementioned recanted statements weren’t credible enough to force a retrial.

Despite Kardashian’s plea, the family of the alleged victim is slamming the reality mogul for her advocacy. In a statement shared with TMZ, George Thomas said that recent advocacy for C-Murder’s release has reopened old wounds related to his brother’s murder, alleging that there’s substantial evidence to indicate that C-Murder killed his brother and believes that it’s only celebrities who are advocating for Miller’s release.

Taking to Instagram, C-Murder thanked Kim K for her support, writing:

“It’s been a fight and long journey for Justice. Thank you @kimkardashian and EVERYONE involved over the years (praying, advocating, and believing) in my innocence.”

