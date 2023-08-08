Tory Lanez Finally Expected To Be Sentenced For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Sentencing

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff has unveiled that the jail chaplain mentioned, Tory Lanez’s daily prayers in jail have eased tensions among inmates, with his distinct demeanor standing out among 15,000 prisoners.

Cuniff additionally reported that Judge Herriford received 70+ letters of support, including one from Iggy Azalea, summarizing endorsements from jail staff and an officer’s courtroom statement.

Guilty Verdict

In December, Lanez was convicted of three serious charges: assaulting with a semiautomatic firearm, possessing a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and recklessly discharging a firearm. These charges could result in a maximum prison term of 22 years and eight months.

Los Angeles prosecutors are currently pushing for a substantial prison sentence for rapper Tory Lanez, with a proposed term of 13 years. The argument put forth is that Lanez’s subsequent actions displayed a lack of remorse and responsibility.

Lanez’s Efforts and Legal Proceedings

Tory Lanez has vigorously contested the charges and has sought a new trial since April. This pursuit has led to several delays in his sentencing. Lanez’s legal team contested evidence presented during the trial, particularly a photo of his gun tattoo, which they argued unfairly depicted him as a “gun-wielding criminal.” They also questioned witness Kelsey Harris’s statements, emphasizing her conflicting testimony regarding the events. Barhoma and Baez claimed they were working on new DNA evidence to potentially exonerate Lanez from his impending prison sentence.

Judge Rejects Bid for New Trial

Despite Lanez’s efforts, Judge David Herriford ultimately rejected the defense’s bid for a new trial, finding no grounds for error, prosecutorial misconduct, or newly discovered evidence. This decision solidified the court’s stance on the existing case.

Divided Opinions in the Hip-Hop Community

The case has stirred debates within the hip-hop community, with some pleading for Lanez’s innocence. Others standing 100% behind Megan. In addition, several artists began releasing songs that referenced the shooting incident. Notable figures like Drake and 50 Cent were also involved in the aftermath, highlighting the divisive nature of the case.

