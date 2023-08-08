CLOSE

Last year the MTA celebrated the memory of the late-great Notorious B.I.G. by giving him his own exclusive MetroCard and with the success of that rollout, the Metropolitan Transit Authority has decided to get in on Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday with more limited edition MetroCards.

Over the weekend the MTA announced that it was rolling out tens of thousands exclusive MetroCards which will feature some of your favorite Hip-Hop legends and artists. While you’ll notice that artists like Nas, Jay-Z and Biggie aren’t amongst the names of icons used for these exclusive cards, the lineup is still pretty impressive and will certainly be a must-have item for Hip-Hoppers and collectors alike.

Per the MTA, 40,000 MetroCards that featured LL Cool J and the late Pop Smoke were available starting Saturday, August 5. The cards with rappers’ images were available at MetroCard vending machines at Forest Hills station for LL and and at the Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy and New Lots Ave stations for Pop Smoke.

Rakim and Cam’ron will also get 40,000 MetroCards starting later in the month. Their cards are schedule to be systemwide.

As dope as this is, we need the MTA to step it up and add more Hip-Hop icons to the celebration.

Though people aren’t lining up to purchase these Hip-Hop MetroCards like they did with the Biggie joint last year (that was damn near an impossible copp), we’re sure those who do get one or two of these will still ultimately end up hopping the turnstile and becoming yet another fair evader in the subway transit system. It’s only right.

What do y’all think of the MTA giving rappers their own MetroCards? Who would you like to see on your MetroCard? Let us know in the comment section below.

MTA Releases New Rapper MetroCards To Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com