2023 Made In America Festival Cancelled

The 2023 Made In America Festival has been cancelled. Refunds will be provided to all ticket holders at points of sale.

Live Nation made the announcement of the festival’s cancellation on Tuesday (August 8) afternoon. “Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place,” reads part of the statement. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

The Made In America Festival is a 2-day festival that is curated by Jay-Z. This year’s headliners were SZA and Lizzo while other scheduled performers included Tems, Miguel, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty and a special set by Cam’ron and Mase. Conspiracy theories will no doubt have already begun about Lizzo at least being partly to blame due to a lawsuit against her by former dancers claiming harassment.

Although MIA is not going down on Labor Day weekend per usual since its 2012 debut, plans are for it to return in 2024.

This story is developing.

