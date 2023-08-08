Raekwon Granted Approval To Open Dispensary In New Jersey

CLOSE

Raekwon is about to conquer more land. The Chef has been granted conditional approval to open a dispensary in Newark, New Jersey.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Wu-Tang Clan member is taking his talents to the cannabis industry. According to NJBiz Newark Central Planning Board did not approve an application by Hashstoria, an Oregon based franchise that The Chef has partnered with, earlier this year. But the news outlet reports that the board changed their mind and at their July 24 hearing the committee granted the organization conditional approval to open up shop at 799-805 Broad St.

On Friday, August 4 the “Ice Water” rapper took to social media to make the announcement. “THANKYOU NEWARK , NEW JERSEY !!!!!!!!!!and all my Amazing Partners @jeddcanty @bakarisellers @cthagod on this wonderful and culture shifting Endeavor .” he wrote. “@hashstoria is Guaranteed to be the top tier consumption lounge / dispensary to hit the east coast period ! you heard it from chef himself .we will be right in the heart!”.

Rachael Grochowski, founder of RHG Architecture+Design, also expressed her enthusiasm about working on the project. “Design plays a crucial role in elevating the overall cannabis experience, and we are committed to creating an environment that offers a sophisticated, inclusive, and enjoyable experience. The cannabis industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by the vision and creativity of innovative designers and creatives, leaders from across the industry who are revolutionizing cannabis consumption” she explained. “We are so excited to craft a space that harmonizes aesthetics, functionality, and sensory engagement, ultimately enhancing the journey of both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and the cannabis-curious alike.”

The final step in the process for Raekwon and company is getting approval from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. According to their website the agency seeks to “establish and grow a responsible, regulated medicinal and recreational cannabis industry.”

