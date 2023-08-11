CLOSE

It seems like Offset is no longer at odds with his recording home. He has dismissed his lawsuit against Quality Control Music.

As spotted on Variety Magazine the Lawrenceville, Georgia native is moving on from his legal woes concerning his solo work. Back in April it was revealed that the Migos member was trying to regain the ownership to his master recordings. TMZ reported that in 2013 he signed a contract with QC to produce solo albums. But in 2015 the record label signed a new distribution deal with Capitol Records that in turn reverted ownership of his solo works back to Quality Control. Naturally, Offset felt that the move violated the original 2013 terms thus he took the record company to court.

On Friday, August 4 Offset’s legal team requested the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice. Neither Quality Control or representatives for the “Slipper” rapper have yet to publicly comment on the recent news. Back in May Offset spoke to Variety Magazine for their cover story and he discussed the situation. “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he explained. “The objective is to do it fully and smash sh*t and f*** the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

Most recently Offset released his new single “Jealousy” with his wife Cardi B. You can watch the video below.

Photo: Danielle James

Straightenin: Offset Drops His Lawsuit Against Quality Control Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com