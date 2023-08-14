Lil Durk Concert Ends With Fans Looting The Merchandise At The Venue

CLOSE

A Lil Durk concert ended in chaos after fans in attendance resorted to looting the venue following reports of an active shooter on the premises.

According to Digital Music News, Durk’s show in Chicago Saturday night (Aug. 12) ended up making noise for all the wrong reasons after police received a call saying there was an active shooter at the United Center. What was actually happening was that fans were making a fast dash to the exits while others were robbing merchandise from the show before making a break for it. How or why the looting begun is anyone’s guess, but when police arrived they found no signs of anyone discharging a firearm.

Digital Music Reports:

Although authorities arrived at the United Center looking for the shooter, Chicago PD confirmed the call was a false alarm, with no injuries or arrests made. That said, another report stated that a 20-year-old woman claimed to have been stabbed after getting into an argument with three other concertgoers, but this has yet to be corroborated.

The United Center released a statement that the venue was working with authorities to investigate the looting incidents following the Lil Durk concert.

“It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone’s best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority,” said the United Center in its statement. “We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely.”

Following the incident, Durk took to his IG page to address the situation stating, “Don’t believe the hype, we bigger (than) big; thank you, Chicago,” Durk wrote in the caption. “Till next time, and who all stole the merchandise, tag me so I can repost y’all crazy a**.”

Yeah, should be interesting to see if anyone tags Durk on a post showcasing the merchandise they lifted from his show. Y’all know police be scrolling through social media.

Check out a clip of the chaos below, and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section below.

