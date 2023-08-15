Caught Up In The RICO: Kanye West’s Former Publicist Indicted In Donald Trump Georgia Election Fraud Case

CLOSE

Disgraced former president Donald Trump is in a world of trouble. Of the 18 names listed in the sprawling unsealed 41-count indictment by Fulton County, Georgia D.A. Fani Willis, one name stands out, Trevian C. Kutti.

While the usual suspects in the world of politics, like agent orange, aka Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Mark Meadows, are listed in the indictment, no one could foresee Kanye West’s former publicist, Trevian C. Kutti would be among those names.

Kutti may not ring political bells, but she is deeply involved in the shenanigans during the 2020 presidential election that saw President Joe Biden secure a massive win in Georgia.

Kutti was caught in 4K trying to convince Ruby Freeman, a Black Georgia election worker, to implicate herself in election fraud. Freeman’s life was ruined after Trump attacked her publicly.

Deadline reports Kutti, Stephen Cliffguard Lee, and Harrison William Prescott Floyd were hit with counts 30 and 31. It charges them each with “conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statement and writings” and “influencing witnesses.”

Per Deadline:

Count 30 says the trio “unlawfully conspired to solicit, request, and importune Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County, Georgia, election worker, to engage in conduct constituting the felony offense of False Statements and Writings, O.C.G.A. § 16-10-20, by knowingly and willfully making a false statement and representation concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Georgia…with intent that said person engage in said conduct; and TREVIAN C. KUTTI traveled to Fulton County, Georgia, and placed a telephone call to Ruby Freeman while in Fulton County, Georgia, which were overt acts to effect the object of the conspiracy, contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace and dignity thereof.”

Count 31 alleges Kutti, Lee and Floyd “knowingly and unlawfully engaged in misleading conduct toward Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County, Georgia, election worker, by stating that she needed protection and by purporting to offer her help, with intent to inﬂuence her testimony in an official proceeding in Fulton County, Georgia, concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Georgia, contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace and dignity thereof.”

Kanye West Allegedly Cut Ties With Kutti After Ending Presidential Campaign

According to the indictment, the alleged foolery took place around January 4, 2021, just two months after Kanye West shuttered his failed presidential bid that he allegedly got help from some Trump allies to run.

Donald Trump’s former homie denied any involvement with Kutti through a spokesperson in response to a December 2021 Reuters story. “Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred,” the statement reads.

Kutti also used to work with convicted sex offender R. Kelly, so that should tell you a lot about her.

