Junior M.A.F.I.A. Member Chico Del Vec Passes Away

One of the most important influences on The Notorious B.I.G. has transitioned. Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Chico Del Vec has passed away.

As spotted on HipHppDX the Brooklyn, New York native is no longer with us. On Monday, August 14 Rap legend Special Ed shared the unfortunate news with on his official X account, formerly Twitter. “Just got a call. Rest In Peace Chico Del Vec. Junior Mafia.” AllHipHop.com followed up with the “I Got It Made” rapper he added that he was not privy to the cause of death only commenting that “I don’t have much details other than they found him in his room.”

Naturally the bad news quickly spread over the internet prompting his friends and peers to declare their condolences. Lil Cease in particular shared a touching post with footage of the group performing. “Rest In Peace To Our OG Of Junior Mafia , Official Day 1 Member Of The Group, Legend Of Fulton & St James.. The One That Got B.I.G. Off The Stoop & On Fulton St.. My Brother Chic Delvec @chicodelvec9371 I Love You & Ima Miss You Big Time Bro..” he wrote.

Produce Easy Mo Bee who produced several of Bad Boy Entertainment’s biggest singles (“Flava In Ya Ear”, “Warning”) also wrote a heartfelt post in tribute of Chico Del Vec. “Let me say something. This life can be so short. So cherish the good ones while they’re still here because any day could be their last” he wrote. “Always be good to yourself and appreciate the small things. The vanities and all the money in the world won’t keep you happy. It is the love of God, family and kindred spirits like Chico that will put a smile on your face and make this life worth living.”

Rest in power Chico Del Vec.

