CLOSE

With the drop of his latest album, Utopia, Travis Scott is back on top of the rap game and though he’s busy performing for his fans at archeological sites, the man is still keeping his fans content with some new work.

Dropping off some new visuals for his album cut “Sirens,” Travis Scott heads overseas where he inspires an entire city to work together and build a human pyramid inside of a cave to reach the opening and get a single girl to utopia. It was pretty cool even if he wasn’t rocking an exclusive pair of Travis Scott Nikes. Sneakerheads stay on alert for those in his videos.

Keeping the party going, Travis dropped another clip in “Modern Jam” where he DJ’s at a club and keeps bodies rockin’ and heads bopping. People with epilepsy might wanna steer clear of this club though. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay Worthy, Wiz Khalifa and OhGeesy, Albee Al, and more.

TRAVIS SCOTT – “SIRENS”

TRAVIS SCOTT – “MODERN JAM”

JAY WORTHY, WIZ KHALIFA & OHGEESY – “FROM THE JUMP”

ALBEE AL – “CAN’T TELL ME NOTHIN”

SLEEPY HALLOW – “GBG”

DUB P –“MY LOVE”

FRANK EKWA – “KO BANGA TE”

VICTORIA MONET – “ON MY MAMA”

Travis Scott “Sirens,” Travis Scott “Modern Jam” & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com