Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Clipse & Rap Beef In ‘GQ’

When Pusha T speaks the culture listens. He recently conducted an interview and spoke on Pharrell Williams, The Clipse and more.

Pusha T and his brother No Malice are the faces of the new Billionaire Boys Club x Moncler campaign. Moncler’s expertise in luxury innovation meets Billionaire Boys Club’s bold iconography in a capsule collection celebrating the 20th anniversary of Billionaire Boys Club. GQ Magazine caught up with King Push to speak on the drop and more. When asked what were his favorite pieces he revealed his top picks. “There were some knit sweaters, like cut-and-sew sweaters. The actual jacket itself, the puffer with the astronaut emblem on it, is super hard too” he said.

He also discussed a variety of topics including his long time collaborator Pharrell Williams. He made sure to remind the world that Skateboard P will forever be your favorite influencer’s favorite influencer. “He’s always been this guy who was forward-thinking. I mean, he actually was with Louis Vuitton back then” he rationalized. “He had us going crazy over the Millionaires [the sunglasses Pharrell and Nigo released with then Louis Vuitton designer Marc Jacobs in 2004], and so on and so forth.

The “Mercy” rapper also made it clear he is very selective when it comes to Rap beef. “When you look at who’s the talker and you look at what they’ve done and who they are and what they offer to you, it’s funny” he explained. “I’ve been in this game for a minute, and I’ve watched the game, and I’ve watched people at their highs and at their lows. And, mind you, most people are chasing things I’ve never chased in Hip-Hop.”

He also revealed that The Clipse are back in the studio. “I wouldn’t say consistently, but we definitely have been messing around with a few ideas. I’ve been working on a couple different projects at one time, in between touring, and he’s definitely been around and been there to be a part of it. So I think he has been finding the fun in it as well. I don’t be pressing it, but it is always fun to watch him have that fun again.”

The BBC x Moncler collection can be shopped here.

Photo: Billionaire Boys Club and Moncler

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Clipse & Rap Beef In ‘GQ’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com