Apple+ Previews Its New Godzilla Series, ‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’

It’s been almost a decade since Legendary Pictures rebooted the beloved Godzilla film franchise in 2014, and though the Gareth Edwards directed film and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong left much to be desired, Apple+ is readying to drop a series that might actually give fans something to roar about later this year.

According to The Verge, Apple+ has been developing a live-action Godzilla series dubbed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The series takes place directly after the events of 2014’s Godzilla reboot and follows up on the events that unfolded after the OG King of Monsters (sorry, Kong) left the city of San Francisco reeling from his dustup with the MUTOS and left everything in ruins.

Aside from taking place after the fracas of 2014, the 10-episode series will also feature time leaps to the 1950s to explain the origins of the mysterious Monarch group along with it’s connection to a military officer named Lee Shaw who will be played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell in their respective time periods.

The Verge reports:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Sounds interesting, but how much of Godzilla of himself will we get in the series? That was the biggest complaint about the 2014 film as Godzilla was only on screen for a few minutes throughout the entire movie! Guess we’ll have to wait and see what we get whenever the series drops.

Though Apple hasn’t said when it plans on premiering their new highly-anticipated series, best believe it’ll get a massive following right off the bat.

Check out images from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops sometime, hopefully, in the near future.

