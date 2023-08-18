Ebro Says Record Labels Are Deprioritizing Signing Rappers

CLOSE

Struggle rappers are now on high alert. Ebro says record labels are now deprioritizing signing rappers in favor of other genres.

As spotted on HipHoDX the media personality is back in the headlines for a reveal he made on social media. On Thursday, August 17 the on air personality shared a very interesting post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I got a call saying …. ‘It should be noted many major record labels have deprioritized signing Rappers,’” he wrote. “The focus is now African Music & Latin Music Rappers better stop being boring and talking about the same sh*t over and over, chasing TikTok success and comment sections.”

Naturally caused a stir amongst his peers, Rap fans, industry executives and more. Some where quick to point out that he and other radio jocks are partly to blame. “waiting on when you and other hiphop media will take responsibility for your role in its decline. Artists are not the only ones at fault. you “gatekeepers” opened the flood gates for social media personalities to pollute it. Artists that tried to speak out got labelled as bitter.” one use wrote.

While another was even more direct about his employer’s culpability. “So is Hot 97 about to rebrand with tag line Blazing Afro Beats & Latin Music? It don’t sound as smooth as Blazing Hip Hop & R&B”. In recent weeks Ebro has been very vocal on his criticism about the new generation of talent; specifically on rappers who failed to acknowledge Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. “Making all this $$$ because of HipHop and artists can’t even post a ‘Thank You’….,” he said. You can see him discuss Hip-Hop 50 celebrations below at the 17:50 minute mark.

