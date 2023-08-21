Rapper Gunplay Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Rifle At Wife & Newborn Baby

CLOSE

Rapper Gunplay, born, Richard Morales Junior, has just earned himself a heap of legal trouble as the rapper was arrested over the weekend for alleged domestic abuse towards his wife and newborn baby.

According to XXL Mag, the “Pyrex Poppin” rapper was pinched this past Saturday night (August 19) after he allegedly pointed a rifle at his wife, Vonshae Taylor, and their 6-month-old daughter. Of course Gunplay denies the allegations, but as of press time the Florida rapper is still sitting in a jail cell with bail set at $20,000.

XXL reports:

According to a Miami-Dade County arrest document obtained by XXL, Gunplay was arrested Saturday night (Aug. 19) on multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment and child abuse. Miami journalist Andy Slater is reporting that the former Maybach Music Group artist is being accused of allegedly pointing a rifle at his wife while she was holding their 6-month-old baby.

His wife took to Instagram to describe the events of that night saying that Gunplay’s alcoholism led to the incident and thanked everyone for their well wishes and prayers.

Will Rick Ross pick up the tab and bail out his former protégée? We’ll have to wait and see.

