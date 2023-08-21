CLOSE

The New York Yankees might be having a horrible season, but their franchise player, Aaron Judge, continues to win as the 2022 AL MVP has just signed on to become Jordan Brand’s latest representative.

According to Sneaker News, Jordan Brand announced that the Bronx Bomber will be joining their ever expanding family of athletes Aug. 18 via Instagram. And though he hasn’t been able to repeat the kind of heroics in 2023 that he performed in 2022 (mostly due to injuries), a Jordan x Judge line is definitely something that New Yorkers need in their life.

Sneaker News reports:

Considered among the best power hitters and team lifters in the game, Judge has become one of the faces of Major League Baseball since crash-landing in 2017 with one of the greatest rookie seasons in the history of the sport. Since that campaign, he’s been a perennial threat to the MVP crown, with injuries being the only obstacle in his way.

That would be the case for the current 2023 season; Judge was out with a toe injury from early June to late July, and it appears that it’s still nagging him as he’s slowed his production at the plate. However, at full strength, Judge is easily the most threatening hitter at the plate.

We just hope any Jordan x Judge merchandise that’s released isn’t limited to baseball attire like cleats and gloves. We wanna see retro Jordan sneakers in Yankees colorways and whatnot. Whether that actually happens is anyone’s guess.

But best believe you’re going to see a massive amount of New Yorkers rocking whatever duds Jordan Brand drops that features the Yankees’ best player on it.

Jordan Brand Signs Aaron Judge To The Family was originally published on hiphopwired.com