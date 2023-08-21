The Urban Daily
Vol. 2: Rihanna Welcomes New Baby Boy

Published on August 21, 2023

Rihanna gave birth to a new baby boy. It’s the Bajan singer’s second child, and second son, with Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky.

Apparently, it’s news to the rest of the world since TMZ reports that Rihanna actually gave birth earlier this month.

According to “sources,” the new bundle of joy arrived on August 3rd while Rihanna was in Los Angeles. No word on the child’s name beyond that it starts with an R. His big bro’s name is RZA Athelston Mayers (he was born May 13, 2022) while dad’s born name is Rakim, so let the guessing games begin as far as whether or not it’s a legendary rapper’s namesake. Russell in honor of the Ol’ Dirty Bastard, maybe? Or just plain Rakim Junior?

We’ll have to wait and see. So far, no confirmation in the proud parent’s socials.

Congrats to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

This story is developing. 

 

 

 

