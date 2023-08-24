Proud Pops: Drake Shares ‘For All The Dogs’ LP Cover Drawn By His Son

CLOSE

Drake is the proud father of an elementary school boy and like any other dad worth his salt, he’s all about promoting the artistic visions of his progeny. For the Canadian superstar’s upcoming studio album, Adonis Graham will get a credit for his father’s For All The Dogs album cover, which Drake just revealed.

For All The Dogs is the upcoming eighth studio album for Drake, who has remained active over the past with projects like Honestly, Nevermind, and the collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. While the theme of the new album is mostly unknown aside from a feature from Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny, the album cover’s reveal was a big step in letting fans in on what to expect.

The album cover looks like a dog that was drawn by a kid still in elementary school but that, in our opinion, is what makes it dope. It isn’t known if Drake directed his boy in the direction of the piece but the dog on the cover is menacing and maybe that means Drizzy is coming for necks this time around.

There is no release date announced for the new album so speculation remains at the center. That said, fans of Drake are awaiting the new album and hopefully, they won’t have much longer to wait.

Check out the image below.

Photo: Marcelo Hernandez / Getty

