Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is in trouble with the law in Florida—once again. It’s the third time within the last few years that Brown has been sought after by law enforcement over a situation involving his ex, Wiltrice Jackson, and the second time in one year he’s been sought after because he owed Jackson child support.

Oh, and the second time in the last few years he was sought after over allegations of domestic violence.

It’s possible the man has problems.

According to TMZ, Miami-Dade County court documents show that a judge has ordered Brown’s arrest after ruling earlier this month that he owes his ex $15,000 in unpaid child support, which is actually a 50% improvement from the $30,000 he owed her in April, which he paid before he was put in jail.

From TMZ:

Brown and Jackson dated in the early stages of the former wide receiver’s football career … and have a daughter together. The two, however, have had their share of ups and downs since … with Jackson accusing Brown of shoving her during a domestic dispute in 2019. Brown was never charged in the case.

As previously reported, last December, a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest following another woman’s allegations of domestic violence, and it led to a standoff between Brown and Tampa Police.

This might be a good time to mention that Brown was also kicked out of a Hotel pool in Dubai for exposing himself just a few months before the December incident.

Let’s hope he gets the help he clearly needs.

Arrest Ordered For Antonio Brown After Judge Ruled He Owes Unpaid Child Support For The 2nd Time This Year was originally published on hiphopwired.com