Quavo “Disciples,” Gucci Mane “Broken Hearted” & More | Daily Visuals 8.22.23

Ever since the sudden and tragic death of his nephew/partner-in-rhyme, Takeoff, last year, Quavo’s been keeping a low profile as he and his fam have been coping with the loss of their beloved family member.

As of late though it seems like Q is ready to get back on his grizzly and today the OG Migos member dropped off some new visuals to “Disciples” in which he heads to church where he’s seemingly at odds with the pastor and members of the congregation before he hits the streets to get on his Black Phone ish. That movie wasn’t half-bad. Just sayin.’

Keeping that ATLien vibe going, Gucci Mane reminds us that whenever he rolls it’s going to be like a boss and in his black-and-white clip for “Broken Hearted,” Guwop is chauffeured around the streets of the A while styling with blocks of ice around his neck and wrists like a one-man igloo or something.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Quavo, Jon Batista featuring Lil Wayne, and more.

QUAVO – “DISCIPLES”

GUCCI MANE – “BROKEN HEARTED”

QUAVO – “HOLD ME”

KHADIJAH & SAUCY SANTANA – “BROKE”

BURNA BOY FT. DAVE – “CHEAT ON ME”

BIGXTHAPLUG – “WHIP IT”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “KEEP ON GETTING IT”

LAYZIE BONE – “PILLAR”

