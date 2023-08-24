Trump Hires Gunna, T.I. & Rick Ross Lawyer Before Surrendering In Fulton County

CLOSE

Donald Trump goes through lawyers at about the same rate civilians go through shoes and sneakers. The ex-President just hired a new lawyer, who in the recent past represented rappers Rick Ross. T.I. and Gunna, and singer Usher, among others, on the same day he is to surrender to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for his RICO case.

Yeah, Cheeto caught a RICO charge (which has created some now well-traveled mug shots of his famed co-defendants like Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows) and now he’s hiring an accomplished lawyer from the “urban music” world, again. You can’t make this stuff up. Trump’s new lawyer is Steven Sadow, who is a well-regarded criminal defense lawyer. We trust that he demanded an insane upfront payment considering Trump’s well-documented penchant for not paying his attorneys in full.

The New York Times reports that Sadow filed documents with the court on Thursday (August 24) saying he was now “lead counsel of record for Donald John Trump” while Drew Findling will be stepping down as Trump’s representation in his RICO case. It was Findling and his team who negotiated Trump’s $200,000 bond in the case.

The Atlanta-based Sadow has handled some high-profile cases in the Hip-Hop world as a defender. Some of his clients have included Usher, Rick Ross and T.I. He infamously represented Ray Lewis’ co-defendant Jeffrey Sweeting in the ex-NFL linebacker’s murder trial, for which he was acquitted. Most recently, he represented Gunna in the rapper’s own RICO case involving Young Thug and YSL. He managed to get Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, “negotiated guilty plea” that saw him get time served in exchange for a guilty plea while maintaining his innocence. This hasn’t gone over well with some fans, and fellow rappers.

Clearly, Atlanta rappers stay hiring pricey lawyers considering Findling, now Trump’s former lawyer, has represented Gucci Mane. Cardi B, Offset and BMF’s Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, amongst others.

Trump Hires Gunna, T.I. & Rick Ross Lawyer Before Surrendering In Fulton County was originally published on hiphopwired.com