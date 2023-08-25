Nicki Minaj Swatting Suspect Allegedly Sought Out For Arrest

CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is in a lighter mood as she’s announced that someone who swatted her home now has a warrant out for their arrest.

According to reports, the Pinkprint rapper relayed the news to her fans in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday (Aug. 23). “Stephanie Bell,” Minaj wrote, naming the alleged troll. “A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful. The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS. To God be the glory.”

Law enforcement officials did confirm that Bell is wanted for arrest on two charges of deliberately reporting a false emergency. The rapper had made another post on X earlier in the day, clowning the person: “To the woman who made those swatting calls to my home…#WasItWorthItDumbo ?”

The person allegedly identified as Stephanie Bell is accused of being responsible for the call made to 911 in July that claimed that someone had been shot at Minaj’s home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The call led to police officers swarming her residence, ultimately determining that it was a false alarm. Prior to that, there was a call made to 911 the month before claiming that there was child abuse going on in the household, with the individual even going as far as to contact child services. The police were then tasked by policy to speak with the 40-year-old music artist and her husband, Kenneth Petty, and determined that there was no evidence of any abuse.

The rivalry between fans of Nicki Minaj and fans of Cardi B has fueled some of the animosity in the air leading to these incidents. Online fans of the “Bardi Gang” have gone to such lengths as creating and circulating a fake petition on Change.org targeting Petty and claiming that neighbors wanted him out.

