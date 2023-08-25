CLOSE

Things aren’t looking good for rappers Polo G and Trench Baby as authorities executed a search warrant and uncovered some pretty damaging evidence that could put them behind bars for quite some time.

According to Deadline, police arrested both Polo G and Baby Trench after executing a raid on Trench’s Chatsworth, Calif. mansion Wednesday (Aug. 23). What authorities ended up discovering on the premises was a illegal short-barrel rifle for which Polo G (whose real name is Taurus Bartlett) was taken into custody. His younger brother, Baby Trench (Taurean Bartlett), was also taken into custody as he was wanted for a robbery he allegedly took part in.

Deadline reports:

Trench Baby was released late Wednesday after posting $100,000 bail. Polo G was released on his own recognizance, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

Trench Baby has a Sept. 13 court date. Polo G is scheduled to appear on Sept. 12.

Polo G is represented by attorney Bradford Cohen, who has represented rappers Draze, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. It is unclear who represents Trench Baby.

Taurus Bartlett, performing as Polo G, is a Columbia Records artist. His 2019 debut, “Die a Legend,” went double-platinum. The following year, his second album, “Goat,” had 10 songs chart in Billboard’s Hot 100.

No word on what kind of time the two men are facing, but expect Polo and Baby Trench to speak on the situation in their music in the near future.

What do y’all think of their situation? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rappers Polo G & Trench Baby Arrested After Police Raided Their Mansion was originally published on hiphopwired.com