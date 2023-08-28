Diddy Honors His 2022 Pledge & Donates $1 Million Each To Jackson State Football Team & Earn Your Leisure Fund

CLOSE

Diddy is putting his money where his mouth is and is giving back to HBCUs.

The man who once rapped, “Don’t worry if I write rhymes, I write checks,” did just that over the weekend at this year’s Invest Fest in Atlanta for causes he cares deeply about HBCUs and financial literacy.

Spotted on PEOPLE, the 56-year-old mogul announced his $1 million investment fund in partnership with Earn Your Leisure with its founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings on hand to receive the financial blessing from the “Bad Boy for Life” crafter.

Per PEOPLE:

The fund will go toward financial literacy efforts, “[putting] the investment strategies discussed on EYL into action” and “providing a practical model for economic empowerment,” according to a press release from Diddy’s investment portfolio, Combs Global.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with Earn Your Leisure,” Combs said in the release. “We’re going beyond discussing finances and taking action to demystify the world of investing for our community.”

During his speech at Invest Fest on Friday, Diddy announced that the fund would benefit his three Capital Preparatory charter schools in New York and Connecticut.

Diddy Also Blessed Jackson State University

Diddy’s charitable efforts didn’t stop there.

He headed to Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium for a South Carolina State versus Jackson State University football game to hand-deliver a $1 million check to Jackson State University’s football team.

Per a press release, like his donation to the EYL, it will be “geared towards fostering economic empowerment and upholding the legacies of historically Black institutions,” PEOPLE reports.

Combs, a Howard University graduate, shared a video of a moment, writing in the post’s caption, “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for HBCUs. It is my honor and my responsibility to support the HBCUs! The work they are doing is to be commended! My grandmother raised me to sow my seed in my community and that’s what I’m going to continue to do!!”

Diddy’s latest philanthropic efforts follow his 2022 BET Lifetime Achievement Award speech, where he noted it was his “responsibility” to give back to HBCUs.

Salute to Brother Love, aka Diddy.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Diddy Honors His 2022 Pledge & Donates $1 Million Each To Jackson State Football Team & Earn Your Leisure Fund was originally published on hiphopwired.com