You Care: Iggy Azalea Saudi Arabia Show Cut Short After She Split Her Pants On Stage

Everyone knows that Iggy Azalea‘s physical degree is something to behold, but unfortunately for the Caucasian rapper, her biggest asset actually became a liability during her show in Saudi Arabia.

According to People, the “Fancy” rapper’s performance was cut short after her pants split open as she was doing her thing at e-sports Gamers8 event at Boulevard Riyadh City Friday (Aug. 25). While she was allowed to change her wardrobe and get back on stage, Iggy rubbed the higher ups the wrong way when she yelled “it’s a woman’s world!” in a place where women’s rights and independence aren’t exactly celebrated.

Taking to Instagram to explain the incident, Iggy revealed that her pro-woman statement “sent authorities over the edge” and that was the end of that. Still, Iggy isn’t harboring any hard feelings and wrote, “I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it was the police at the side of stage.”

People reports:

The musician also shared a clip of her wardrobe malfunction on Instagram, as well of an image of her ripped pants, but they have since been removed. She reportedly wrote alongside the video, per Fox, that it was “not what I intended for the show” but will be “a memory I’ll have forever & ultimately showed me how kind, loving & supportive people can be while you’re having such an embarrassing moment.”

A clip shared on X by fan accounts shows the moment Azalea split her pants as she was squatting on stage when it happened, before eventually shaking her head and pointing to someone offstage.

Hopefully she at least was able to perform “Fancy” as that is the one song that endeared her to a sizable portion of the Hip-Hop community. It was all downhill from there (no shots).

Check out the moment Iggy split her pants, and let us know your thoughts on the incident in the comments section below.

