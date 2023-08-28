Bronny James’ Recent Cardiac Arrest Likely Due To Congenital Heart Defect

CLOSE

Bronny James’ recent cardiac arrest has been diagnosed. The cause is being linked to a congenital heart defect.

As spotted on ESPN the son of LeBron James has been evaluated by medical professionals. According to a family spokesperson he paid a visit to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and had separate follow-up appointments at the Mayo Clinic and the Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey. On Friday, August 25 the representative released a statement revealing their findings. “It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” said Stephanie Rosa of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

According to the National Heart, Lung & Blood Institute congenital heart defects are “problems with the heart’s structure that are present at birth. They may change the normal flow of blood through the heart. Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect, occurring in about one percent of live births in the United States.” The 18-year-old USC talent suffered the cardiac arrest on Monday, July 24. He was treated for three days at a local medical facility. The following evening he was spotted enjoying dinner with his family at a restaurant in Santa Monica.

Bronny James did not join his USC teammates during a tour of Europe earlier this month.

