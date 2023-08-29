Sexxy Red Takes UCLA Students To “Pound Town” During Performance At Frat Party

CLOSE

Love or hate her, Sexxy Red is officially a fixture in the Hip-Hop world, and she is getting a lot of love. Case in point, she recently was invited to perform at a UCLA frat party.

Per XXL, Sexxy Red took a bunch of college students to “Pound Town” last week during a frat party put on by singer-songwriter Nick Nayersina at the Lambda Chi Alpha house on the college’s campus.

Video clips of the bash show the St. Louis artist performing her viral hit “Pound Town” for the UCLA students while making sure to get their hormones raging by twerking and even getting up close and personal with the college kids and throwing ass for those lucky enough to be in the front row.

In an Instagram post sharing a video montage of the night, Nayersina wrote in the caption, “We shut it down.”

Sexxy Red has been making her rounds across the country, linking up with your favorite artists like Tyler, the Creator, adding a verse to that annoying DaBaby song, “SHAKE SUMN,” and crossing paths with fellow St. Louis Native, professional NBA hooper, and Boston Celtics All-Star, Jayson Tatum.

Right now, it’s Sexxy Red’s world.

The rapper will embark on her first-ever headlining 20-city Hood Hottest Princess Tour that kicks off October 16 at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston.

She is “perfecting her stage presence” by opening up for Drake and 21 Savage on the It’s All A Blur tour.

