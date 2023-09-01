The Travis Scott x Jordan Brand “Cut The Check” Silhouette Is On The Way

CLOSE

The Travis Scott and retro Air Jordan collaborations are must-have for any sneaker aficionado out on these streets, but will his own signature line under the Jordan Brand enjoy the same kind of success? We’re about to find out.

According to Sneakernews, pictures of the upcoming Travis Scott “Cut The Check” silhouette under the Jordan brand umbrella are making the rounds and though there isn’t any hype for the upcoming collaboration, things can change in heartbeat out in the sneaker community. Looking like a remix of some Nike lifestyle sneakers with the Air Huarache straps, the new silhouette don’t look half bad, but it will be on the sneakerheads to decide whether or not these achieve grail status.

Sneakernews reports:

This “Mocha” execution of the Cut The Check also features ample hits of hemp, appearing on the mesh underlay, the tongue, and the thick laces. White leather overtakes the mudguard overlay and even the mid-foot strap, while the brown inks the entirety of the Zoom Spiridon-inspired midsole and the Swoosh logo.

Although we don’t know much about the Cut The Check, this is indeed one of the best looks year at the anticipated release. The Cut The Check is confirmed to drop before the end of the year, so stay tuned for updates as we learn more about Travis Scott’s first new model with Jordan Brand.

Though Travis Scott is one of the hottest artists in the Hip-Hop game and basically every sneaker he remixes basically goes platinum or diamond, the man has taken an “L” or two in the sneaker game, most notably the touches he put on the Nike Air Trainer 1 SP. Not only did those brick, but they’re basically reselling for less than retail out on the secondary market. No one asked for those so no one copped.

How the new “Cut The Check” silhouettes fair remains to be seen, but there’s a good chance these will sellout almost immediately come release day.

While we’re feeling the Travis Scott’s first silhouette from Jordan Brand, what sneakerheads REALLY want is for Jordan Brand to finally drop those “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan IV’s in the “Dark Mocha” colorway. Why do they not give us what we’re begging for?! Why forsake us day-ones?! We want answers!!

Check out the pic of Travis Scott and Jordan Brand’s latest brainchild below and let us know if you”ll be interesting in copping come release day in the comment section below.

