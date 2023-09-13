Nelly Confirms What We Already Knew, He And Ashanti Are Dating Again

CLOSE

It’s official, Nelly and Ashanti are once again an item, and honestly, we’re not mad at the news.

After months of rumors that the two were once again boo’d up and hanging out together, Nelly confirmed that they are indeed together and seemingly happy with the reunion. During an interview on Rasheeda and Kirk Frost’s podcast, Boss Moves With Rasheeda, Nelly lit up when asked about his rekindled relationship with the “Rain On Me” singer and revealed, “Yea, we cool again… I think it surprised both of us. It wasn’t anything that was planned.”

According to People, the two have been trying to keep their relationship under wraps for a while (the internet ruins everyone’s relationship at some point), but it seems like the two are ready to go public with their love… or at least Nelly is at this point.

People reports:

“We both were pretty much doing what we do,” he said in the new interview. “But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more. You could be like, ‘Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.’ We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that.”

When asked by Rasheeda if his renewed relationship with Ashanti feels good now, Nelly replied in the affirmative. “I mean, because it’s no pressure,” he explained, “Before I felt like both of us are doing what we’re doing before career-wise. And when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”

In the comments section of The Shade Room’s Instagram post featuring Nelly’s interview, Ashanti remarked: “Heyyyyyy bighead @nelly.”

Reps for Ashanti and Nelly did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

We love it.

Hopefully this time the relationship will last and maybe a wedding might be on the menu at some point, but until then let’s just let these two lovebirds live and sing in harmony without any social media interference for the foreseeable future.

What do y’all think of Nelly and Ashanti reconnecting in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Nelly Confirms What We Already Knew, He And Ashanti Are Dating Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com