CLOSE

Ty-Ty Smith has his sights on South Asia for his newest venture. He is partnering with Universal to launch a new label focusing on that region.

As per Digital Music News the Roc Nation co-founder is launching a new imprint with the music conglomerate. This week they announced the launching of Desi Trill Music, a record label that will be rooted in nurturing Desi Trill talent from that area. UMG describes it as “a new genre of music that combines the musical style of South Asian artists with modern genres.”

A&R executive Shabz Naqvi detailed their mission statement. “We envision a future where South Asian artists gain widespread recognition on grand stages, embracing cultural heritage while pushing musical boundaries” he said. “DESI TRILL MUSIC puts South Asian artists at the vanguard of a global music movement for the first time and we’re honored to forge a path for this new generation of incredible artists,” he added.

“Music knows no borders,” Ty-Ty added. “It’s an incredible time for South Asian culture and hip-hop to come together to create a new and exciting genre of music. It gives us great pleasure to bring our vision to the world with DESI TRILL MUSIC.” While the current roster for the start up has yet to be revealed the label has confirmed their first release is slated for October.

Photo: UMG

Ty-Ty Smith Of Roc Nation Partners In New South Asia Label Desi Trill Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com