Common & Pete Rock Team Up To Bring The 90’s Back To Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop legends Common and Pete Rock are teaming up to incorporate the 90’s sound into today’s flows.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber, the Grammy award-winning rapper confirmed he has a new project on the way with the legendary hitmaker and the project’s heartbeat will be centered around Hip-Hop from the 1990s.

“I [have] been listening to a lot of ’90s Hip Hop because I [have] been creating a new project,” Common said. “I’m working on a new album with Pete Rock and just, the energy of that music, whether it’s Brand Nubian, A Tribe Called Quest, or De La Soul because they just got their music on streaming, it’s been inspiring to hear. But I am creating new music right now. I’m in a great space.”

Pete Rock also confirmed the news by sharing a screenshot of a post regarding the fact he was working with the Chi-Town wordsmith to Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 13) and sounded off on what people can expect from the collaboration. “You ever miss that feeling of a good release in hip hop?” he asked in the caption. “Remember how exciting that felt??? We both excited as a mafugga. I always feel like I got something to prove but its just fun to me to make music,” the 53-year-old producer wrote. “Competing to make good music with all the different personalities involved today just gotten dry. We love hip hop and you will know just how much stay tuned!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxI4PK2LuxK/

The collab marks the third reunion between the dynamic duo. Common and Pete Rock first worked together over 25 years ago for “The B*tch In Yoo.” The 1996 track from the label compilation Relativity Urban Assault found Common responding to Ice Cube and Mack 10 for “Westside Slaughterhouse”—which appeared on Mack’s self-titled debut album, and marked an early Westside Connection posse cut whereby Cube jabbed Common for his lyrics in 1994 Resurrection single and video “I Used To Love H.E.R.”

Although “The B*tch In Yoo” landed on Common’s greatest hits compilation, that beef was later squashed, as Common and Cube worked together in film and music. Common would also guest appear on Pete Rock’s solo debut Soul Survivor on the verbal assault-driven track, “Verbal Murder 2,” alongside Big Pun and N.O.R.E.

