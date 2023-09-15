French Montana Partners With CARE & Global Citizen To Donate $100K To Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund

CLOSE

A lot of people tend to forget that although he reps the Bronx, French Montana is in fact Moroccan. But luckily for the people of Morocco, he has not and after the nation suffered a devastating earthquake earlier this week, the Boogie Down rapper reached deep into his pockets to help with the humanitarian crisis they’re currently suffering through.

According to Complex, French Montana took it upon himself to set up an emergency fund to help his people overseas and donated a whopping $100,000 of his own money to get the ball rolling and help the people of Morocco with food, shelter and medicine as they are in dire straits. Partnering with Global Citizen and CARE for the initiative, French is hoping others will follow suit as a little bit of help goes a long way in helping those in need.

Complex reports:

“I want to spread some love and light to Morocco they’ve been hit with a big earthquake,” Montana said. “I’m setting up an emergency fund with Global . and I will be donating myself.”

The emergency fund will assist the most vulnerable populations, including women and girls, youth, and disadvantaged groups. The money donated will also provide emergency relief, including water, food, shelter, and medical support. You can head here to donate.

This past Friday (September 8), Morocco was hit with a devastating 6.8 earthquake that left 2,901 people dead with many at least 10,000 more missing. Britain, Spain and Qatar are assisting the Moroccan military with rescue teams but with every passing day it seems like the number of dead will continue to grow as time is of the essence.

With French Montana spearheading the campaign, we can only hope that his celebrity peers lend a hand in the efforts to provide helps to the people of Morocco as it seems like they’re going to need plenty of it as they try to rebuild their home going forward.

Props to French Montana for taking on such an effort.

French Montana Partners With CARE & Global Citizen To Donate $100K To Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund was originally published on hiphopwired.com