Jordan Peele Readies Release Of Horror Anthology Book ‘Out Here Screaming’

Jordan Peele has come a long way since the early days of his hit comedy sketch series Key & Peele and is now considered one of the leading masters in the Horror film genre. Over the summer, it was revealed that Peele would be serving as a co-editor for the upcoming Horror anthology Out Here Screaming, which drops early next month.

We first learned of the release of Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror via Bloody Disgusting back in July. With the buzz around the new book ramping up close to its release date, other outlets are putting out the word about Jordan Peele and his latest venture. Peele edited the book alongside editor John Joseph Adams.

More from publisher Penguin Random House:

The visionary writer and director of Get Out, Us, and Nope, and founder of Monkeypaw Productions, curates this groundbreaking anthology of all-new stories of Black horror, exploring not only the terrors of the supernatural but the chilling reality of injustice that haunts our nation.

A cop begins seeing huge, blinking eyes where the headlights of cars should be that tell him who to pull over. Two freedom riders take a bus ride that leaves them stranded on a lonely road in Alabama where several unsettling somethings await them. A young girl dives into the depths of the Earth in search of the demon that killed her parents. These are just a few of the worlds of Out There Screaming, Jordan Peele’s anthology of all-new horror stories by Black writers. Featuring an introduction by Peele and an all-star roster of beloved writers and new voices, Out There Screaming is a master class in horror, and—like his spine-chilling films—its stories prey on everything we think we know about our world . . . and redefine what it means to be afraid.

Featuring stories by: Erin E. Adams, Violet Allen, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Maurice Broaddus, Chesya Burke, P. Djèlí Clark, Ezra Claytan Daniels, Tananarive Due, Nalo Hopkinson, N. K. Jemisin, Justin C. Key, L. D. Lewis, Nnedi Okorafor, Tochi Onyebuchi, Rebecca Roanhorse, Nicole D. Sconiers, Rion Amilcar Scott, Terence Taylor, and Cadwell Turnbull.

Out Here Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror releases on October 3.

Photo: Variety / Getty

