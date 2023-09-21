CLOSE

One of the culture’s most influential publications is back. EBONY has released a print issue to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary.

The magazine has announced that it will be returning to shelves in honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. This limited run features several iconic performers including Swizz Beatz, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes and 50 Cent with Rick Ross on the lead cover. In the interview the “I’m Not A Star” rapper speaks on the impact of the culture and more. “I think the core of Hip-Hop was about having a voice for where you was from,” he explained. “When you saw Puerto Ricans breakdancing—you know, I’m somewhere halfway across the world, and I know where they from.”

Ashlee Glenn, Executive Vice President at EBONY detailed her enthusiasm in a statement. “We hand-picked our Fall cover stars because they represent the excellence of the genre. Their style and business acumen are as influential to our culture as their musical prowess, and we could not miss this opportunity to give our loyal readers what they have long been asking for – a physical copy of our legendary print magazine.”

“EBONY Magazine has been a pioneer publication documenting Black life in America since its inception. EBONY has photographed and profiled some of the most iconic figures in Hip-Hop, those who have influenced culture and shaped society. It is a pleasure to partner with EBONY to continue documenting the moments that made history and those which undoubtedly will,” adds Mass Appeal SVP of Partnerships & Content Acquisition Jenya Meggs.

You can purchase this commemorative edition of EBONY at Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Publix, Safeway, Kroger, Books A Million, and more, plus select retailers in London and South Africa.

EBONY Releases Limited-Edition Print Issue For Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary was originally published on hiphopwired.com