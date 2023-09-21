CLOSE

Sexyy Red and her current rise in the Hip-Hop ranks has divided some fans of the music and culture who feel that her music and topic matter is over the top. Sexyy Red, no stranger to these kinds of attacks online, checked a fan via social media who suggested that she is misguiding Black women.

To get an idea of who Sexyy Red is as an artist, a listener could check out her hit tracks “Poundtown” and “SkeeYee” which are burning up the charts and playlists. Further, a recent talk with Interview magazine was also revealing and her upcoming lineup of lip gloss has some rather interesting names. We’ll let you find out that information on your own. We did discover in that interview that Red is a teetotaler, a person who doesn’t drink.

On the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, user @bossedup_tre posted a message writing, “Sexyy Red was really put out to misguide our blk women, And ITS WORKING,” with others replying under the missive that Black men in the rap game have done the same amount of damage, if not worse.

Catching wind of the message, Sexxy Red replied via quote writing, “Makin y’all shake ass misguiding y’all?” and there are following comments under her message displaying that very act that will not be fit for these pages.

Speaking of “SkeeYee,” it is currently sitting at #66 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts after just two weeks and currently rising. Expect to hear a lot more Sexxy Red in the near future.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Sexyy Red Checks Fan Who Says She’s Misguiding Black Women was originally published on hiphopwired.com