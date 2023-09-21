Quavo Visits Capitol Hill To Address Gun Violence, Meets VP Kamala Harris

CLOSE

Gun violence in America is nothing new and while Republicans continue to act as if nothing can be done to stop or even curb the growing problem (like sensible gun laws they refuse to take up), Quavo has now joined the growing list of celebrities calling on congress for action on gun reform.

According to TMZ, the “Nothing Changed” rapper went to Capitol Hill this past Wednesday (September 20) on behalf of his Rocket Foundation (named after his late nephew and partner-in-rhyme, Takeoff. RIP), and along with his mother, Takeoff’s mother and his older sister, Quavo spoke with numerous congressmen and woman to tackle the issue that has affected him and his family personally.

Huncho reportedly met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Cory Booker and Vice President Kamala Harris, amongst many others. The Migos rapper’s Rocket Foundation was founded with the purpose of preventing gun violence.

We’ll forever love Hakeem Jeffries for quoting Biggie during Donald Trump’s impeachment trial . Just sayin.’While we know getting gun reform done is a Herculean task thanks to House and Senate Republicans who worship at the alter of the NRA (and the money they provide), we’re glad to see Quavo doing what he can to help further move the cause in the right direction. Whether or not he can actually get it to budge is another story on its own. What do y’all think of Quavo taking on this issue? Let us know in the comments section below.

