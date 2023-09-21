Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Placed On House Arrest For Threatening Offset

CLOSE

On the latest episode of “When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong,” Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, just learned that threatening a rapper on social media is not a good look when you’re on probation and has some pretty annoying consequences.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kenneth Petty was placed on house arrest Wednesday (Sept. 20), for his online antics after his probation officer saw his social media posts where he was creeping the streets of New York looking for Offset and making threats to the rapper over some silliness. Though nothing has come of the situation (thank goodness), it was determined that Petty violated the terms of his probation and was sentenced to 120 days of home detention for his transgression.

At least he lives in a nice home with his millionaire wife, right?

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

In a court order filed Wednesday in the Central District of California, Petty was ordered to undertake home monitoring after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.” The specific individual mentioned in the order is Offset, and the clips relate to a series of messages Petty aimed at the rapper that appeared on social media Sept. 16.

As you may or may not recall, Mr. Minaj was sentenced to three years probation back in 2022 after he pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender. In the clip that went viral and got him violated, Petty and his alleged goons are seen creeping outside a hotel where Offset was allegedly staying and offering up some threats.

All this over a row of seats at the MTV Video Music Awards. SMH.

The man knew he was on probation, and given his history, was probably aware he’d get violated for any little thing by the courts. Still, he felt the need to go on social media and let the world know he was “keeping it real.” That kind of ego and pride will get you every time.

No word on how Offset feels about Petty getting reprimanded for the video, but we’re sure he’s laughing a lot harder than he was to Petty’s original threats.

What do y’all think of Nicki’s hubby getting hit with the house arrest bid? Let us know in the comments section below.

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Placed On House Arrest For Threatening Offset was originally published on hiphopwired.com