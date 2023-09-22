CLOSE

Kanye West first teased the follow-up to his massive DONDA project back in 2020, titled Donda: With Child, and now a visual album with that title has been leaked. In a new report, the album features varying versions of previously released tracks and some material that went on to appear on other albums.

HipHopDX broke down the details of Donda: With Child, comparing the project to the previous release from Kanye West, and found some similarities and deviations from the final product that was released to the masses in 2021.

As the outlet discovered, the tracklist for the visual album was posted on the Reddit platform, and Ye previously teased its release over the summer of 2020. We should state that this information is unofficial but the same Reddit thread notes that the track “God’s Country” ended up on Travis Scott’s latest album, UTOPIA.

The tracklist:

Pray For Me (feat. Saint JHN)

12,000 Acres (feat. Victory Boyd)

Wolves (Interlude)

Follow The Light

Off The Grid (feat. Pusha T)

24 (feat. KayCyy, The Sunday Service Choir)

Hurricane (feat. Big Sean, Ant Clemons)

Alien (Space-X)

Keep My Spriit Alive (feat. Griselda, KayCyy & Dem Jointz)

God’s Country (feat. Travis Scott)

Future Sounds (feat. Travis Scott, Victory Boyd)

I Know God Breathed On This (feat. Victory Boyd)

With Child (feat. James Blake)*

??? (Interlude)

Crash Landing (feat. KayCyy, Sheck Wes)

On “Off The Grid,” Pusha T is on the hook and delivers a guest verse. On “Hurricane,” Big Sean and Ant Clemons were in place of Lil Baby and The Weeknd. There is also a different version of “24” featuring The Sunday Service Choir and KayCyy. Saint JHN, James Blake, Sheck Wes, and the previously mentioned Scott also show up.

Check out the Donda: With Child visual album below.

—

Photo: MEGA / Getty

Kanye West Has ‘Donda: With Child’ Visual Album Leaked was originally published on hiphopwired.com