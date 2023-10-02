Earlier this year fans were devastated by the sudden death of actress and Wild ‘N Out star Jacky Oh. The 32-year-old died on May 31 with no official word on how she died, but plenty of speculation.
On Friday (Sept. 28), documents from the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner were published and revealed that she died as a result of complications from cosmetic surgery from “gluteal augmentation” she received the day before her death, according to HuffPost.
From the Post:
The popular “BBL,” or Brazilian butt lift, procedure of liposuction and fat transfer from one area of the body to the buttocks concluded without complication, according to the report.
The autopsy showed Jacky Oh was given several post-surgery medications — ciprofloxacin, oxycodone and ondansetron for potential infection, pain and nausea, respectively.
On May 31, a nurse advised her to stop the ondansetron and take ibuprofen for a headache that she said was worsening. She “began to feel like her head was burning” and had “difficulty speaking,” according to the report, prompting Jacky Oh’s aunt, who had traveled to Miami with her, to call 911.
Jacky Oh was found unresponsive in her hotel room when emergency services arrived. She was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital. The autopsy revealed she had swelling in her brain as well as bleeding of the skin in the torso area when she died.
As many of you know, Jacky Oh was the girlfriend of comedian and fellow Wild ‘N Out star DC Young Fly, whom she began dating in 2015 before the couple had their first child together in 2017. In June, she was laid to rest at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. DC Young Fly, born John Whitfield, delivered the eulogy at her funeral.
Rest well,Jacky Oh. With love, you will not be forgotten.
4 Months After She Died, Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
DIRTY DOZEN: Uncle Ruckus' Most Racist Moments
-
Top 10 Hood Beverages
-
Pause!: 20 Of The Most Suspect Rap Lyrics In Hip-Hop
-
10 Best Celebrity Voices On "The Boondocks"
-
Where Are They Now? The Cast Of 1994's "Fresh"
-
10 Video Vixens Then & Now [PHOTOS]
-
Jill Scott Talks To Mo'Nique About "Sins Of The Mother"
-
10 Funniest Rap Lyrics Ever
<p>Facebook Live Is Loading....</p>