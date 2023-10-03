NY Mayor Eric Adams Was MIA During Rain Floods, Plans Trip Through Latin America

CLOSE

Last Friday (Sept. 29) New Yorkers found themselves at the mercy of the elements as the city was pounded with so much rain that some neighborhoods resembled the city of Venice.

Unfortunately for New Yorkers, we have a mayor who once again was nowhere to be found as the locals struggled to get their daily hustle and bustle going due to the fury of Mother Nature.

While Adams has developed a reputation for being a party mayor since taking office, New Yorkers are getting fed up with the man’s lack of action when it comes to our quality of life in the city that never sleeps as it feels like it’s becoming an “every man for himself” kind of environment out in these streets. To many the rain storm was just the latest example of Adam’s incompetence as he continues to be MIA whenever it feels like the city needs some leadership.

According to NYMag, Eric dropped the ball when it came to the incoming storm while New York Governor Kathy Hochul tried to warn of what was to come.

NYMag reports:

Adams did not appear in any media before the storm to warn New Yorkers of what was to come. That contrasted with Hochul, who, as Hell Gate notes, had been tweeting about the storm in the days leading up to it and making appearances on NY1, WABC, and other outlets on Friday morning. The city did issue a travel advisory in a press release late Thursday night that warned of possible widespread flooding as the forecast worsened, but without a citywide alert, it’s safe to say that most New Yorkers were unaware of that message.

Instead, Adams seems to be focusing on the migrant crisis that’s been engulfing New York City as tens of thousands of immigrants have been flocking to the Big Apple (with the help of Republicans who’ve bussed them to Democratic cities) and have been taking up residence at emergency shelters around the city.

Hoping to get to the bottom of the matter, the Gothamist is reporting that Adams is planning on traveling through Central and South America along with a trip to the Colombian jungle known as the Darién Gap which connects Colombia and Panama and is considered the most grueling part of the migrant journey to the US.

While one would think the man is basically going on a vacation journey through Latin America, the move is being supported by Gov. Kathy Hochul who knows how dire the migrant crisis is becoming in New York City.

The Gothamist reports:

According to the advisory, the intention of the trip is to “foster relationships, learn more about the path asylum-seekers take to get to the United States, and meet with local and national leaders about the situations on the ground leading to an influx of asylum-seekers arriving in the U.S.”

However, Adams’ visit will likely draw more national attention to how New York has become the epicenter of the migrant crisis in the U.S., something which may further inflame tensions with the White House.

Luckily, New Yorkers won’t be paying for Adams’ journey through Latin America as the bill will be covered by other entities as it is sponsored by the U.S.-Mexico foundation.

Don’t be surprised when we see pictures of Eric Adams living it up at different luxury hotels and cabanas in numerous countries in the coming weeks. Just sayin.’

NY Mayor Eric Adams Was MIA During Rain Floods, Plans Trip Through Latin America was originally published on hiphopwired.com