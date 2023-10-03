Blueface Gets 3 Years Probation For 2022 Las Vegas Shooting

CLOSE

Blueface was involved in a 2022 shooting incident near Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nev., near the city of Las Vegas, which left one man injured. On Monday (October 2), the rapper and social media star was sentenced in the matter and has to serve three years probation in lieu of jail time.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Blueface, 26, was sentenced in a Clark County courthouse to a maximum of three years of probation and must refrain from encountering the victim in the shooting along with other stipulations. He was also ordered by the judge to stay away from the Las Vegas strip unless he is there for work reasons, and cannot have contact with Kentavious Traylor, the man injured in the shooting.

Further, Blueface has to abstain from drugs or alcohol. Any violation of the probation will trigger a prison sentence with a minimum of two years up to a maximum of five.

The rapper born Jonathan Porter has been in the news of late after the mother of his youngest child, Chrisean Rock, has been calling the “Thotiana” star out for posting a photo of their son’s genitals. Lil Baby is also embroiled in the former couple’s beef, prompting the Atlanta rapper to ask Rock to leave him out of their affairs.

—

Photo: Getty

