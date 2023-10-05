Lil Baby Shuts Down Chrisean Hook Up Rumors: “I Ain’t With The Trolling Sh*t”

CLOSE

Lil Baby is setting the record straight regarding his support for Chrisean Rock.

Earlier this week, the 4PF rapper took to X in a now-deleted post to deny Blueface’s allegations that he previously made advances towards Rock, writing:

“I ain’t with the trolling s**t. I be laughing at certain s**t, but [alright] now,” Lil Baby wrote. Stop playing. I ain’t never tried to talk to no [motherf**kin’] Chrisean!! Please stop attaching my name to that! I seen her at a party [and] told her some real s**t. She knows I never tried to talk to her! I know I bring attention, but Chrisean even trolling about a child [and] stuff is too far!”

The “Go Hard” rapper’s comments arrived shortly after Chrisean mentioned him on X, calling him “a real one” in response to Blueface taunting her by praising her sister, Tesheki, with whom she’s been at odds in recent months.

Despite many, including Blueface, taking the clarification as a diss towards Rock, Chrisean responded to Lil Baby’s tweets, stating that she was grateful that he “cleared the air.”

“See he finally said it,” Chrisean wrote. “FACTS TOLD YALLL I BEEN ATTACHED TO HIS NAME BECAUSE MY BABY DADDY INSECURE ASF TOLD YALL .. someone tell blue he can stop trolling me.”

In other Chrisean news, the reality star isn’t allowing the online drama to stop her from celebrating her son. Nearly one month after his birth, Chrisean Jr. has appeared in two visuals. The first, “Baby Momma Drama” with his father, Blueface, and now alongside his mother for her latest release, “Prayer For Chrisean Jr.”

Check out the heartwarming dedication to her son below.

