Tasha K Still on The Hook For The $3.4 Million She Owes To Cardi B Despite Filing For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Tasha K will still have to find a way to run Cardi B her coins for lying on her name.

YouTuber Latasha Kebe, aka Latasha K, found out the hard way that you can’t hop on Al Gore’s internet and say anything you want about people, especially one of the most popular Hip-Hop artists in the world.

Tasha K tried her best to avoid paying Cardi B more than $3.4 million she was awarded in January 2022 by a judge in a defamation lawsuit by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.

Unfortunately for Kebe, Judge Scott M. Grossman hit her with a gut check by ruling she is still on the hook for that massive check that her mouth wrote that her ass couldn’t cash.

Per Digital Music News:

Judge Scott M. Grossman ruled on Thursday, October 5, that Kebe cannot “discharge” the $3.4 million owed to Cardi B through her Chapter 11 filing — so she’ll still be on the hook for the payments even after exiting bankruptcy. While bankruptcy law allows insolvent individuals to evade certain debts, money owed because of “willful and malicious injury” caused to others is an exception.

Attorneys for Cardi B insisted that the exception undoubtedly applied here, as Kebe incurred the debt through “spreading false and defamatory statements” intended to cause career damage to their client. Kebe’s lawyers offered no rebuttal, and Judge Grossman ruled on Friday that the money owed was ineligible for discharge.

A Brief Rundown of The Lawsuit

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, let Kebe know she had time when she hit Kebe with a lawsuit over what she describes as a “malicious campaign” on social media and YouTube with the intent to harm the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s reputation.

In the videos that Cardi B’s attorney failed numerous times to have taken down, Kebe alleged that the Bronx native had herpes, was a prostitute, took drugs, and cheated on her husband.

Those words from Tasha K would cost her cause now she is screaming broke to avoid Bardi, but that argument has fallen flat.

Hopefully, Kebe’s misfortune will serve as a lesson to other gossip bloggers.

Photo: Udo Salters / Getty

Tasha K Still on The Hook For The $3.4 Million She Owes To Cardi B Despite Filing For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy was originally published on hiphopwired.com