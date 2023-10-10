The Internet Gushes Over Video Of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Having A Dance-Off

CLOSE

Look away Drake, look away for the internet is currently gushing over how cute Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cut a rug together.

A video of Rihanna and her bae A$AP Rocky having a friendly dance-off hit the internet Friday (Oct. 8), and truth be told, we love to see it. The video was taken during A$AP Rocky’s birthday celebration Saturday (Oct. 7), on a boat in New York City. The rapper turned 35 on Oct. 3. Starting with Rocky busting a few moves with his homie behind him, he eventually points to his baby mama billionaire, Rihanna, who dances her way onto the scene before shaking her rump and showing everyone the kind of chemistry she and A$AP Rocky share.

After the whole Remy Ma allegedly cheating on Papoose scandal, we need this kind of Black love on our social media feeds to once again give us hope, b.

Naturally, social media users chimed in on the video and showered the couple with love and adoration as we rarely get to see how this power couple enjoys each others company behind closed doors.

Check out some of the responses to Rihanna & A$AP dancing, and let us know if this video had you in your feelings too in the comments section below.

Again, look away Drake. Look away.

