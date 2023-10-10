Azealia Banks Clowns Drake’s Alleged Plastic Surgery & Calls Him Corny After He Dissed Joe Budden

CLOSE

Azealia Banks didn’t bite her tongue when addressing Drake, who has been a bit emotional responding to criticism his latest album is receiving.

Banks is no stranger to letting the chopper spray when giving her opinion on matters regarding the music industry, and that continues to be the case here.

The “212” crafter had some harsh words for Drake after he decided to clap back at Joe Budden for levying some fair criticism about his latest project, For All The Dogs.

Like always, Banks took to her Instagram Stories to address the Canadian musician for using his success to shame Budden for his “failing rap career.”

Per HipHopDX:

“Does drake know his nose job and liposuction is not Hip Hop??” she shared on her Instagram Story. “Does drake know that no one who actually understands Hip Hop — a culture born from oppressed, don’t reeeeeeeeallly care about his soft-toothed colonized confused mixed-race facsimile attempts to exhibit the true authenticity of an actual MC?

“Does drake know his desperate attempts to gangsterize Canadian ‘street life’ is an all encompassing failure in and of it itself?”

Azealia Banks Also Called Out Birdman

Banks wasn’t done. She also directed some vitriol towards Cash Money Records owner Bryan Baby Williams, calling Birdman out for caping for Drake after Budden’s take.

“Does birdman know how low iq, tacky and how much of a fucking loser he looks threatening joe Budden via the internet,” Azealia Banks wrote in a following IG Story post. “Can u just make some more lug and quit threatening people online before you get arrested? Shit like that really makes the genre look trashy and low budget as hell… and sorry… you’ve kinda just made it so hot that if anything happens to joe Budden it’s certainly getting traced back to you and drake. LOL

She continued, “Loved ur verse on ‘constantly hating’ but it has been a minute since anyone cared for your music, and drake is redundant as hell. Only weird nepo babies and Eastern European immigrants who wear USS polo association, cool water and media fuck boys actually care for him.”

Banks ended her Birdman rant by saying, “Work some magic and bring back young thug please.., that man is very very special,” eventually shifting the focus back to Drake.

In her final scathing remarks, she reminded the world that Drizzy’s momma is white and that he probably wouldn’t be such a cornball if he had a Black momma.

“Honestly, if drakes mother was black he’d probably not be so corny. White mom syndrome is very real,” Banks said in her final post about Drake.

—

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Azealia Banks Clowns Drake’s Alleged Plastic Surgery & Calls Him Corny After He Dissed Joe Budden was originally published on hiphopwired.com